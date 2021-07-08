Four win in initial state lottery for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine paid off for a million-dollar lottery winner in Chicago and for three $150,000 scholarship winners, one of them in the suburbs.

The first four winners in a state lottery for COVID-19 vaccine recipients were chosen Thursday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced the winners' hometowns, though not their names.

Beside the $1 million prize winner, three $150,000 Bright Start scholarships were awarded to winners between ages 12 and 17 in suburban Cook County, Chicago and DeKalb County.

Those who got at least one vaccination by June 30 automatically were entered in the lottery.

"Getting vaccinated is your shot to save lives and win big," Pritzker said. "Especially with more dangerous variants spreading, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. I'm excited we're able to offer enticing prizes to reward residents for getting the shot."

Illinois Lottery officials conducted the drawing using a program that randomly selects a specific number from among those assigned to Illinoisans who received vaccines.

The numbers are refreshed before each drawing to account for newly vaccinated residents. The next drawing is Monday.

IDPH officials are contacting the winners to notify them of the prizes.

"IDPH will call from (312) 814-3524 and / or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov," according to a news release. "No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification."

The winners can remain anonymous, but more information is expected Friday.

Future drawings will happen every Monday through Aug. 16 with three adults winners of $100,000 each chosen on each of those days. Then, on Thursday, Aug. 12, the state will hold a special regional lottery where two adult residents from each of the state's 11 health regions will win $100,000 each.

The final drawing will take place Aug. 26, when two adults will win $1 million each and 17 youngsters will win $150,000 scholarships. Eleven of those scholarships will be awarded regionally, while six will come from a statewide pool.

The $10 million used to fund the vaccination incentive program comes from federal stimulus dollars, state officials said.