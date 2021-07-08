Feder: 'La Ley' staffers vote to drop union representation

Employees of WLEY 107.9-FM, the Spanish-language regional Mexican station known as "La Ley," have voted to decertify Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) as their representative, reports Robert Feder.

Since 2018 Miami-based parent company Spanish Broadcasting System had been negotiating on an initial collective bargaining agreement with the union, but no agreement was reached. The decertification vote was confirmed June 28 by the National Labor Relations Board.

