Elgin utility workers reunite ducklings with mother

Eight little ducklings were reunited with their mama Wednesday, thanks to Elgin utility workers.

An employee of a business off Big Timber Road called 911 just after 5 p.m. Tuesday after noticing a distressed duck searching near a sewer. The call was transferred to 311 and a dispatcher contacted the city's sewer on-call crew.

That's when utility worker Kevin Smart, a self-proclaimed "big bird guy," got the call from co-worker Matt Waterman to see if he wanted to help.

"He didn't have to ask me twice," Smart said.

The two arrived at the scene and found a mother duck quacking near a catch basin.

"We got closer and we could hear the little 'peep peeps' of the ducklings down the hole," Smart said.

Waterman and Smart removed the cover and grabbed a net they use to scoop dropped keys and other items out of drains and went to work.

Smart said after they pulled the first one out and set it near its mother, the mother took off with the duckling in tow to a nearby retention pond.

"We were like, 'wait, don't want the rest of your ducklings?'" he said.

From there, it was about two hours of "slow and steady work, trying to catch them one at a time while they kept trying to run away," Smart said. Each time he got one out, they'd set it near the water and it would join the family swimming in circles by the shore waiting for the remaining ducklings.

After rescuing the first seven with the net, Smart had to go down the 4-foot-deep hole to rescue the last one by hand. "He wasn't looking so good, but I think he was just tired and scared," he said. "Once he hit the water and realized how close he was to mom, he got a burst of energy."

It was the first animal rescue for Smart, who said he'd been on the job for about a year.

"It was awesome," he said. "It was a happy ending. Mama got all her ducklings back and everybody's gonna live on."

And being a big bird guy, Smart said he told his pet parrots about his heroic adventure when he got home.

"They just looked at me like 'I don't understand what you're saying.'"