COVID-19 update: Another 24,482 shots, 11 more deaths, 617 new cases

State health officials today announced 24,482 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the total number of doses administered statewide to 12,743,061, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Vaccine providers in Illinois are now averaging 17,227 inoculations a day, according to IDPH figures.

Health officials are also reporting 69.9% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose. IDPH records also show nearly 85% of the state's population of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 617 new cases of the disease diagnosed.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 23,289, while 1,394,852 Illinois residents are known to have been infected.

Hospitals around the state are treating 423 COVID-19 patients, with 76 of them in intensive care, according to IDPH records.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 1.4%, more than double from a week ago. Case positivity tracks the level of infection within a certain population. It is the percentage of new cases that are derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those two figures.