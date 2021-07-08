Chicago man pleads guilty to Carpentersville robbery where accomplice was killed

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Carpentersville business at gunpoint in September 2016, in a case where another suspect was shot and killed by one of the business' workers.

Bobby Heard, 37, of the 5200 block of South Honore Street, accepted a sentence of 25 years in prison, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

According to authorities, around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 2016, Heard and 37-year-old Kenyon Slater, both carrying handguns, entered the Oscarin's Computer Inc. computer-repair store in the 1600 block of Ravine Lane, restrained two workers and demanded money.

They took electronic equipment and cash.

One victim freed himself, got a handgun, ran in to the parking lot and shot and killed Slater.

Heard drove off, and was arrested two weeks later in St. Louis.

Initially, he also was charged murder and committing armed violence.

Heard will have to serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole, and will receive credit for the 4¾ years he has spent in the Kane County jail awaiting trial.

"Bobby Heard and Kenyon Slater drove to Carpentersville armed with handguns with a plan to commit a robbery at gunpoint. Clearly, they never considered consequences. Long after he's released from prison, Bobby Heard will still have Kenyon Slater's death on his conscience," Assistant State's Attorney Kelly Orland said in the news release.

Slater's mother later sued the computer store, saying the employee used excessive force and didn't have to shoot at Slater because the robbery was over. The employee said, in a 2018 article, that Slater pointed a gun at him. The lawsuit was dismissed in July 2019.