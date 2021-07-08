Autopsy Friday for body found in Fox River in Elgin
Updated 7/8/2021 4:04 PM
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday on the body of a man found in the Fox River in Elgin this week.
According to a recording of the 911 dispatch, a kayaker spotted the body face down in the river under the Route 20 bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Two divers on a boat from the South Elgin Fire Department brought the body to shore, and the Elgin Fire Department dive team searched for evidence in the water, Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann said.
The Illinois State Police have jurisdiction and have taken over the investigation. Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said he expects to be able to identify the subject Friday.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.