Autopsy Friday for body found in Fox River in Elgin

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday on the body of a man found in the Fox River in Elgin this week.

According to a recording of the 911 dispatch, a kayaker spotted the body face down in the river under the Route 20 bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Two divers on a boat from the South Elgin Fire Department brought the body to shore, and the Elgin Fire Department dive team searched for evidence in the water, Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann said.

The Illinois State Police have jurisdiction and have taken over the investigation. Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said he expects to be able to identify the subject Friday.