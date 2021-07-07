 

Palatine Township boy, 12, missing since Tuesday

Updated 7/7/2021 12:02 PM

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Palatine Township boy who's been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Aiden Lesean Hamilton was last seen leaving his home in the 1200 block of Woodbury Lane, northwest of the Route 53 interchange at Route 12, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

 

He is described as 5'5," approximately 180 pounds, with short, black hair, brown eyes, and medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts, eyeglasses, and black Nike slides. He was carrying a blue and

red backpack, and a keychain with Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls medallions.

Anyone with information about Aiden's whereabouts is asked to call 911, sheriff's police (708) 865-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff's Office nonemergency number at (847) 635-1188.

