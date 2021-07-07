Lake Zurich has three viable options for hooking up to Lake Michigan water

Lake Zurich leaders heard three options Tuesday for connecting the village to Lake Michigan water. The presentation is part of ongoing study examining future water options for the village. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2012

Lake Zurich leaders heard three options Tuesday night for bringing Lake Michigan water to the village.

Stephen T. Dennison, a senior project manager for Sugar Grove-based Engineering Enterprises Inc., presented information about three pumping station operators the village could go with should leaders choose to connect to a Lake Michigan water source.

Dennison said each of the three operators -- Lake Bluff-based Central Lake County JAWA, the Northwest Water Commission from Evanston, and Chicago-based Northwest Suburban Municipal JAWA -- have the capacity and desire to add Lake Zurich to their respective networks.

Each comes with pros and cons the board would have to consider, according to the presentation. The Chicago system has the most capacity, but also is the furthest from the village and likely would require laying the most pipe. The Lake Bluff system likely would lead to the biggest improvement in water quality, but also be the most expensive. The Evanston system would be the least costly, but also offers the least capacity.

The presentation was part of a $140,000 study the village commissioned in November to examine future options for water. The village's water is provided by six deep aquifer wells, and officials hope the survey also will help them determine whether the wells remain a viable long-term option.

Trustee Marc Spacone said Tuesday the village should begin reaching out to local lawmakers about the availability of federal funds, if the village decides to connect to Lake Michigan water.

Public Works Director Mike Brown acknowledged there is such funding available, but said there many communities seeking it. An application would have a higher chance of being accepted if the project were considered shovel-ready.

Lake Zurich leaders were prompted to begin exploring water options in December 2019, when Lake County officials said the village should make plans to reduce and eventually eliminate the levels of radium in the town's waste water.

According to the Illinois Department of Health, radium is often found in groundwater in the northern third of the state, but it is more rarely found in the deep water wells such as those used by Lake Zurich. Radium may pose a hazard to human health when the water is used for drinking or cooking.

The consultant will give another presentation to the village board in August, then follow with a workshop session in September before submitting a final report.