Feder: Reporter Joanna Hernandez comes home to join WTTW's 'Chicago Tonight'
Updated 7/7/2021 6:45 AM
Joanna Hernandez, a Chicago native and Columbia College graduate, has returned home to join WTTW-Channel 11 as an on-air reporter for "Chicago Tonight," reports Robert Feder. Her first day at the Window to the World Communications public television station was Tuesday.
