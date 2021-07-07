COVID-19 update: 13,135 more shots, 6 more deaths, 462 new cases

Illinois Department of Public Health officials are reporting nearly 70% of the state's COVID-19 vaccine-eligible residents have received at least one dose. Associated Press File Photo/December 2020

State health officials today announced 13,135 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered in Illinois to 12,718,580, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials are reporting 69.9% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 54.5% of that group is considered fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, health officials also reported 6 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 462 new cases of the disease.

Since the outset of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed 23,278 in Illinois and infected 1,394,235 resident, IDPH records show.

Currently, hospitals throughout the state are reporting 485 patients being treated for COVID-19, 101 of whom are intensive care.

IDPH data also shows counties along the Missouri border are seeing a rapid uptick in new cases and hospitalizations.

Missouri has one of the highest new infection rates in the country along with one of the lowest vaccination rates, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 1.3%, a marked increase from just two weeks ago when it was half that. Case positivity is used by public health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population. It is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.