Body recovered from Fox River in Elgin
Updated 7/7/2021 3:59 PM
The Elgin Police Department is investigating after a dead body was recovered from the Fox River Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they received a call at approximately 1:56 p.m. of a body in the water under the Route 20 overpass. The body was located and recovered by an Elgin Fire Department dive team.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and had no further comment at this time.
