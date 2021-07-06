No injuries in Libertyville fire Tuesday morning
Updated 7/6/2021 1:39 PM
The cause of a fire that damaged a Libertyville home Tuesday morning remains under investigation, authorities said.
The Libertyville Fire Department responded at about 9 a.m. to the two-story house in the 600 block of Dawes Street, Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hall said.
Smoke from the garage was visible upon firefighters' arrival and the blaze was extinguished within a few minutes. according to the fire department.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
A damage estimate was not available Tuesday, but the home remains inhabitable, as the fire was contained to the garage.
