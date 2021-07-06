McHenry Outdoor Theater blood drive
State Sen. Craig Wilcox of McHenry is partnering with the McHenry Outdoor Theater and Versiti Blood Centers for a blood drive on Monday, July 12, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event is taking place alongside Skyline Cruise Night at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 North Chapel Hill Road, in McHenry, and all who attempt to donate blood will receive a code to redeem for a free general admission ticket for Summerfest. Blood donations from the event will support local communities and veterans' hospitals.
While walk-up appointments will be accepted, reservations are encouraged. Those who wish to participate can register at this link:
https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5594077
