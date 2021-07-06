Lake Zurich offering e-waste collection July 13-14

Lake Zurich will be offering curbside e-waste collection on Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday July 14, as part of residents' regular trash collection day.

Residents are limited to five electronic items, such as stereos, computer towers, keyboards, speakers, telephones, VCRs, printers, fax machines, shredders and microwave ovens, plus one television or computer monitor.

Kitchen appliances, vacuums and handheld appliances will not be picked up as part of the special collection, but are considered trash and can go in the landfill.

Items should be placed next to your cart at the curb or in a separate box labeled electronics. A special truck and crew will come by and collect them rain or shine.

If your items are missed, send an email Kyle.Kordell@LakeZurich.org.