Feder: Will Paul Sullivan fill Tribune's sports media gap?
Updated 7/6/2021 6:58 AM
You don't replace a Phil Rosenthal, whose words and thoughts "shined like diamonds" before he gracefully bowed out last month as sports media columnist at the Chicago Tribune, says Robert Feder. But the beat goes on.
Monday brought the debut of a "sports media week in review" column by Paul Sullivan, the veteran baseball writer and "In the Wake of News" sports columnist -- including a couple of generous nods to previous Tribune sports media columnists Rosenthal and Teddy Greenstein.
