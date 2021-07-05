Waukegan man injured, building destroyed in fireworks accidents

Waukegan firefighters responded to two separate fireworks-related incidents that left a 20-year-old man severely injured and destroyed a building late Saturday night, authorities said.

The structure fire occurred around 10 p.m. at a four-unit building on the 2100 block of Williamsburg on the north side of town.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from a second-floor window and were able to extinguish the fire, according to a news release.

The building was evacuated and there were no injuries. The building sustained significant fire and water damage and was left uninhabitable. Its occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross, authorities said.

The second incident involving the man occurred at about the same time on a home in the 400 block of North County Street.

The man suffered severe traumatic injuries to his face with mortar-like fireworks, authorities said.

Paramedics transported the man to Vista East Medical Center, after which he was flown by helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

"Everyone needs to be extremely careful when using legal fireworks, and fireworks not approved for consumers should never be used in the city of Waukegan," Fire Marshal Todd Zupec said in the release.