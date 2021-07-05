Three injured, including a boy, in two early morning shootings in Elgin

Three people, including a boy, were injured in two shootings early Monday in Elgin, police said.

Just after midnight, Elgin police officers responded to the 500 block of Grace Street for a reported shooting. Authorities said a boy at the location was struck by gunfire while at a gathering. He was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

At about 1:30 a.m. police learned that a man who said he also was near the location of the shooting had been grazed by a bullet that also damaged his vehicle. South Elgin paramedics treated the man for his wound.

A second shooting was reported at about 1:09 a.m. in 1500 block of Meyer Street, where another large gathering was taking place, police said.

A female victim who suffered a minor graze wound was treated at the scene and released by Elgin paramedics, police said.

It is unknown if the two shootings, which took place about three miles apart, are related, police said. Both remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call police at (847) 289-2600 or text 847411.