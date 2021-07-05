Three injured in two early morning shootings in Elgin

Three people were injured in two shootings in Elgin early today.

Just after midnight, Elgin police officers responded to the 500 block of Grace Street for a reported shooting.

Police officials said a boy was struck by gunfire at a gathering. The boy was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Elgin police were notified at about 1:30 a.m. that a man, who was now in South Elgin, said he was near the location of the shooting and had been grazed by a bullet that had also damaged his vehicle. South Elgin paramedics treated the man for his wound.

A second shooting was reported at about 1:09 a.m. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Meyer Street where another large gathering was taking place.

A female victim with a minor graze wound was treated and released by Elgin paramedic, police said.

It is unknown if the two incidents, which took place about three miles apart, are related.

Both shootings remain under investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call (847) 289-2600 or text 847411.