Suburban firefighters battle three late night blazes

Three late Sunday night fires in the far western suburbs left one house near St. Charles valued at nearly $1 million completely destroyed and damaged at least two other homes in Carpentersville and Huntley.

Fox River and Countryside Fire District Chief John Nixon said response to the blaze at 38W220 Heritage Oaks near St. Charles was hindered because equipment and personnel needed to help battle the blaze in the unincorporated area had already been committed to the other nearby fires.

The house fire near St. Charles was the last of the three reported.

Nixon said his agency received a call about the fire just before 11 p.m.

Firefighters reported smoke showing from the basement windows of the two-story, 9,500-square-foot house.

Nixon said the homeowners had returned from vacation and discovered the blaze. A disabled resident, who was at home at the time of the fire,

was successfully removed from the house without injuries.

There are no fire hydrants in the neighborhood, so firefighters often rely on special "water tender" trucks from neighboring fire departments to bring water to the scene to help fight blazes in unincorporated areas. However, most of those types of trucks were already busy fighting the fires in Huntley or Carpentersville Sunday, Nixon said.

"We had to juggle our response plan," the chief said.

Fire crews from as far away as Roselle and Winfield responded, Nixon said.

Nixon said two Fox River and Countryside firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and were transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva for treatment. They have since been released.

The fire wasn't extinguished until about 4 a.m., Nixon said. Crews were still on scene today.

The house was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but investigators believe it started in the basement.

Fire officials in Huntley and Carpentersville were not immediately available to provide information on the house fires in those towns.