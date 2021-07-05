Palatine accepting nominations for Hometown Pride Awards
Updated 7/5/2021 11:21 AM
Palatine's Beautification Commission is accepting nominations for the 2021 Hometown Pride Awards to honor residential and business properties that display attractive landscaping and have exceptional curb appeal.
Judges will evaluate entries based on overall appearance, design, maintenance, color and diversity.
To enter, submit one photo taken within the last 30 days and a nomination form to the Public Works Department. Nomination forms can be filled out online or downloaded at www.palatine.il.us/666/Hometown-Pride-Awards. Nominations must be received by Friday, July 23, and judging will take place on Monday, July 26.
For more information, visit the village website or call public works at (847) 705-5200.
