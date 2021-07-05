Mundelein Community Days parade returns with a salute to heroes
Updated 7/5/2021 4:42 PM
It's never really too late to celebrate the nation's birthday.
And so it was Monday that hundreds lined the streets of Mundelein to celebrate Independence Day, and honor the country's heroes of all sorts, with the annual Mundelein Community Days parade.
The parade, themed "Salute to America's Heroes," highlighted the final day of the four-day festival at Kracklauer Park. Other events Monday included dance and musical performances, food from local favorites at the Mundelein Munch and carnival rides and games throughout the day.
