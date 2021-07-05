Mundelein Community Days parade returns with a salute to heroes

The Mundelein Police Department Honor Guard crest a rise on Hawley Street to start the Mundelein Community Days parade on Monday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The Mundelein Community Days parade, which helped wrap yup the annual festival, traveled down on Hawley Street Monday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

A very tall Uncle Sam walks along Hawley Street Monday during the Mundelein Community Days parade. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Miss Vernon Hills Brianna Osharow holds her tiara during the windy Mundelein Community Days parade Monday. The parade, themed "Salute to America's Heroes" highlighted the closing day of the four-day festival. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Lake County Mounted Posse member Jim Best hods the American flag Monday as he rides through the intersection of Seymour Avenue and Hawley Street during the Mundelein Community Days parade. John Starks | Staff Photographer

It's never really too late to celebrate the nation's birthday.

And so it was Monday that hundreds lined the streets of Mundelein to celebrate Independence Day, and honor the country's heroes of all sorts, with the annual Mundelein Community Days parade.

The parade, themed "Salute to America's Heroes," highlighted the final day of the four-day festival at Kracklauer Park. Other events Monday included dance and musical performances, food from local favorites at the Mundelein Munch and carnival rides and games throughout the day.