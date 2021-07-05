Lombard Cruise Nights return Saturday with 9 concerts in 9 weeks

American English, a tribute band that plays music of The Beatles, is set to close out Lombard's 2021 Cruise Night Car Shows & Summer Concerts series on Saturday, Sept. 4. Courtesy of American English

Rosie & The Rivets are set to perform on Saturday, July 24, as part of Lombard's 2021 Cruise Night Car Shows & Summer Concerts series. Courtesy of Rosie & The Rivets

Lombard's 2021 Cruise Nights & Summer Concerts series returns Saturday, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make up for the later start, the series of nine weekly Saturday night concerts and classic car displays in downtown Lombard has been extended into September.

Each Saturday Cruise Night runs from 6 to 10 p.m., with live music from 6 to 9 p.m.

The vintage vehicles are set to be parked along St. Charles Road, east of Main Street, while the local cover bands play on South Park Avenue.

The nine bands lined up are:

• The StingRays on July 10 (rock hits from the 1950s to '70s)

• Hi-Fi Superstar on July 17 (rock hits from the 1970s to now)

• Rosie & The Rivets on July 24 (pop hits of the 1950s and early '60s)

• Rocks Off Rolling Stone on July 31 (The Rolling Stones tribute band)

• Lake Effect on Aug. 7 (blues band)

• Pearl Jam Tribute on Aug. 14

• The Associates on Aug. 21 (multiple music styles)

• Heartache Tonight on Aug. 28 (The Eagles tribute band)

• American English on Sept. 4 (The Beatles tribute band)

The main sponsor for 2021 is The 450 Elevated Apartment Living.

Admission is free, though classic car owners are asked to register their vehicles in advance online.

For more information, call (630) 620-5718 or visit villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.