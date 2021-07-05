 

Lombard Cruise Nights return Saturday with 9 concerts in 9 weeks

  • Rosie & The Rivets are set to perform on Saturday, July 24, as part of Lombard's 2021 Cruise Night Car Shows & Summer Concerts series.

    Rosie & The Rivets are set to perform on Saturday, July 24, as part of Lombard's 2021 Cruise Night Car Shows & Summer Concerts series. Courtesy of Rosie & The Rivets

  • American English, a tribute band that plays music of The Beatles, is set to close out Lombard's 2021 Cruise Night Car Shows & Summer Concerts series on Saturday, Sept. 4.

    American English, a tribute band that plays music of The Beatles, is set to close out Lombard's 2021 Cruise Night Car Shows & Summer Concerts series on Saturday, Sept. 4. Courtesy of American English

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Updated 7/5/2021 3:38 PM

Lombard's 2021 Cruise Nights & Summer Concerts series returns Saturday, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make up for the later start, the series of nine weekly Saturday night concerts and classic car displays in downtown Lombard has been extended into September.

 

Each Saturday Cruise Night runs from 6 to 10 p.m., with live music from 6 to 9 p.m.

The vintage vehicles are set to be parked along St. Charles Road, east of Main Street, while the local cover bands play on South Park Avenue.

The nine bands lined up are:

• The StingRays on July 10 (rock hits from the 1950s to '70s)

• Hi-Fi Superstar on July 17 (rock hits from the 1970s to now)

• Rosie & The Rivets on July 24 (pop hits of the 1950s and early '60s)

• Rocks Off Rolling Stone on July 31 (The Rolling Stones tribute band)

• Lake Effect on Aug. 7 (blues band)

• Pearl Jam Tribute on Aug. 14

• The Associates on Aug. 21 (multiple music styles)

• Heartache Tonight on Aug. 28 (The Eagles tribute band)

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• American English on Sept. 4 (The Beatles tribute band)

The main sponsor for 2021 is The 450 Elevated Apartment Living.

Admission is free, though classic car owners are asked to register their vehicles in advance online.

For more information, call (630) 620-5718 or visit villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 