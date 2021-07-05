Lake County hosting virtual meeting on open burning July 13

Lake County will host a virtual informational meeting regarding open burning and landscape waste disposal options in unincorporated Lake County will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.

County officials have been discussing alternatives the past two years, and received input from more than 1,000 residents who submitted comments through an interactive website.

The meeting July 13 will provide an update on open burning in the unincorporated areas, viable landscape disposal options, and potential next steps. Frequently asked questions from the county's public survey also will be answered.

Register at https://bit.ly/2USolxY.