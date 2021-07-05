Geneva, Batavia poised to sign new contracts with firefighters union Tuesday

The Geneva and Batavia city councils are expected to approve new contracts with their firefighters' unions Tuesday night.

The proposed Geneva contract calls for pay raises of 2.5% each year of the four-year contract, retroactive to May 2020. Under the proposed salary schedule, a beginning firefighter would make $62,165 in the first year.

The contract, which covers firefighters and lieutenants, adds one paid holiday, Presidents Day, in 2022. It also stipulates the city will hire one additional full-time firefighter, bringing the total to 18.

The Batavia contract, which is for two years, proposes a raise of 2.5% the first year, retroactive to December 2020, and 1.5% the second year. It also covers firefighters and lieutenants. A starting firefighter would make $68,595 the first year, under the proposed terms.

Both cities' contracts cover only full-time firefighters, not part-time or paid-on-call firefighters. Batavia has 24 full-time firefighters and 36 part-time members, according to the department's website. Geneva has 46 paid-on-call firefighters, according to the department's website.