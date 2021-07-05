 

Geneva, Batavia poised to sign new contracts with firefighters union Tuesday

  • A new two-year contract for Batavia firefighters is expected to win approval from the city council Tuesday night. In neighboring Geneva, city council members Tuesday are scheduled to vote on a four-year deal with its firefighters.

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 7/5/2021 11:21 AM

The Geneva and Batavia city councils are expected to approve new contracts with their firefighters' unions Tuesday night.

The proposed Geneva contract calls for pay raises of 2.5% each year of the four-year contract, retroactive to May 2020. Under the proposed salary schedule, a beginning firefighter would make $62,165 in the first year.

 

The contract, which covers firefighters and lieutenants, adds one paid holiday, Presidents Day, in 2022. It also stipulates the city will hire one additional full-time firefighter, bringing the total to 18.

The Batavia contract, which is for two years, proposes a raise of 2.5% the first year, retroactive to December 2020, and 1.5% the second year. It also covers firefighters and lieutenants. A starting firefighter would make $68,595 the first year, under the proposed terms.

Both cities' contracts cover only full-time firefighters, not part-time or paid-on-call firefighters. Batavia has 24 full-time firefighters and 36 part-time members, according to the department's website. Geneva has 46 paid-on-call firefighters, according to the department's website.

