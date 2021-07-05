District 64 officials exploring full-day kindergarten options

A survey about full-day kindergarten options may soon be headed to Park Ridge-Niles Elementary School District 64 residents.

The proposed poll is part of an exploration into whether the district should offer full-day kindergarten classes at all, one or none of its elementary campuses.

The board and administrators will discuss the progress of the inquiry in a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Emerson Middle School, 8101 N. Cumberland Ave., Niles.

You can watch the meeting live at youtube.com/watch?v=nidY84EDfHU.

Five of District 64's eight schools are elementary schools offering part-time kindergarten classes. Full-day kindergarten programs are optional for Illinois school districts.

District 64 launched a kindergarten exploration committee earlier this year. That led to a community survey that revealed the majority of respondents favored full-day kindergarten in some format, officials have said.

At a board meeting last month, Superintendent Eric Olson said the board has three options: offering full-day kindergarten at all the elementary schools, offering full-day kindergarten at one unspecified school or leaving the program the way it is.

School additions could be part of the eventual plan.

Officials said the district likely would borrow money and would increase the district's property tax rate to fund the project. A funding plan hasn't been finalized.

Following a long discussion at their June 24 meeting, board members directed Olson to prepare a proposal for a new community survey that would ask residents which kindergarten option they prefer.

It could take more than two months for survey results come back to the board, Olson said.