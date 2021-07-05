Arlington Heights board to consider formal flag policy

Arlington Heights village trustees will consider adoption of a formal flag policy Tuesday to govern what flags are allowing to fly over village hall and other municipal properties.

Under the proposal policy, the permitted flags will include the official flags of the United States, the

State of Illinois, the village and the National League of Families POW/MIA flag.

The measure comes as several neighboring communities have seen debates arise over requests to fly the Pride flag during the month of June, which is designated as Pride Month.

The village board meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road.