A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing a downtown Naperville jewelry store during looting last year after a protest.

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing a downtown Naperville jewelry store during looting last year after a protest.

Joshua J. Captain, 24, of the 1400 block of Linder Street, will be sentenced Aug. 10, according to DuPage County court records.

He pleaded guilty June 29.

Authorities say that at 10:12 p.m. June 1, 2020, Captain burglarized Naperville Jewelry, 120 Water St.

He was among 11 people charged that day with looting downtown businesses, after a peaceful protest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minnesota police officer.

A second count of burglary, alleging that he burglarized Pandora Jewelry at 119 S. Main St., was dropped, as was a charge of resisting a peace officer.