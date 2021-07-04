Q&A: How retired Chief Marshall led Naperville police with pride

After a 44-year career in Naperville, 37 of which were in law enforcement, former Police Chief Robert Marshall retired Friday from a department that he believes is well-positioned for future success.

The longtime Naperville resident served as the city's top cop for the last nine years, during which had the foresight to increase training, upgrade equipment and implement peer support and mental health resources for officers and their families.

Here are some thoughts from the seasoned professional:

Q. What is your biggest accomplishment as chief?

A. I'd put training right at the top. Shifting the culture of the department. And taking care of the people who work here. ... What I've learned is the community expects two things from their police department, if you really want to simplify it. One, when we call you, come as fast as you can. Two, work with us to solve the problem. I always believed we put a lot of effort in taking care of the community.

Q. Why is it so important to prioritize the mental health of officers?

A. Just look at the police culture. We're supposed to come in and not show emotion. We're supposed to be strong, we're not supposed to show feelings, we're supposed to lead from the head -- that's how we're taught. Well, what do you do with that emotion? You stuff it. At some point, it's going to come out. ... (Local expert) Dr. Carrie Steiner and our peer support program provide us with good ways to cope. We have to manage that and the mental well-being of the job so it doesn't lead to depression and suicide.

Q. What is the most memorable case of your career?

A. The Julie Hanson case. When I was a detective, we all touched that case. We had Julie's picture on our desk so we would never forget. I don't know who labeled that a cold case, but this case was never cold to our department. We continually worked that case because each one of us as detectives felt really horrified and troubled that we were unable to solve the (1972) murder of a 15-year-old girl. It haunted us for years.

I told detectives at some point, "I'd really love for you guys to solve that case before I retire." The day I announced my retirement was the day we arrested Julie Hanson's killer. ... I was at the meeting with the Hanson family when we told them we got the guy. I'll never forget how they looked at us with gratitude, with thanksgiving. It made my retirement that much more special.

Q. How do you feel you've been able to shape this department?

A. One of the things I brought to this job was my own core values. My faith plays a huge role in that, and my values come from the Bible, the scriptures. I always believed that how I treat the police officers here, sworn and non-sworn, will translate directly to how they provide service to the residents.