 

New director takes baton of Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale

Daily Herald report
A new music director has been appointed to lead the Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale.

Jennifer Whiting succeeds retiring director, Greg Wheatley, who helmed the community chorale for 24 years.

 

The group rehearses at College Church in Wheaton and performs concerts during the Christmas season and in the spring.

"I have always admired GEW -- their artistry, their ideals, and the joyful experiences they bring to the community," Whiting said in a statement. "I am honored to help carry forward their great traditions and to lead them in new musical adventures."

Whiting holds a bachelor's degree in piano and English from Rockford College, a master's degree in choral conducting from Northern Illinois University and a performer's certificate, also from NIU. She has served as the director of music at Gary United Methodist Church in downtown Wheaton since 2014.

