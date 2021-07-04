DeWitte to host 'Coffee & Conversation' series

State Sen. Donald DeWitte of St. Charles is launching a "Coffee & Conversation" series, with July events scheduled in Algonquin and Hampshire. Village presidents will join DeWitte at both events.

Coffees are scheduled for: Tuesday, July 13, at 7:30 a.m., with Algonquin Village President Debby Sosine at Syrup, 2555 Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin; and Tuesday, July 20, at 8 a.m., with Hampshire Village President Mike Reid, Jr. at Rose Garden Family Restaurant, 199 S. State St., Hampshire.

The Algonquin and Hampshire events are the first of several community coffees that will be held throughout the 33rd Senate District this summer. As additional Coffee & Conversations are added, information will be posted on DeWitte's website www.SenatorDeWitte.com.