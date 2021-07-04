Des Plaines library to host movie discussion
Updated 7/4/2021 12:54 PM
The Des Plaines Public Library will hold a virtual discussion of the 1971 movie "Harold and Maude" on Tuesday.
The quirky romance was directed by Hal Ashby and starred Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon in the title roles.
The discussion is set for 7 p.m. and is reserved for adults.
To register, visit calendar.dppl.org/events.
