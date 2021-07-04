Behind the scenes of Hollywood history
Updated 7/4/2021 12:54 PM
The careers of three comedians crucial to the slapstick genre: Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Harold Lloyd will be presented through photos, video clips and stories in a Zoom presentation through the Cook Memorial Public Library District at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. The presentation is by film historian Annette Bochenek, an archivist, professor, and avid scholar of Hollywood's Golden Age. She manages the "Hometowns to Hollywood" blog and hosts a film series by the same name. She is a regular columnist for Turner Classic Movies, Classic Movie Hub and Silent Film Quarterly. Visit https://www.cooklib.org/ to register.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.