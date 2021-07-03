Suburban Skyview: Long shadows at Peck Farm in Geneva

Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald.comThe late-day sun casts long shadows of a man walking on the paths at Peck Farm in Geneva on Tuesday, June 22.

Long walks and long shadows at sunset are one of the best parts of the summer months.

The view from 130 feet in the air over the paths at Peck Farm in Geneva offers a unique view of those long shadows, just before the sun drops below the horizon.

There are nearly 5 miles of paved paths to walk or cycle.

If walking the paths is not on your to-do list, Peck Farm also offers a 19-acre wetland where you can observe all sorts of wildlife, a butterfly house with hundreds of nonnative butterflies, and Hawks Hollow Nature Playground.

The original 385-acre farm, dating back to the 1860s, was owned by Eli Peck.

The farm was purchased by the Geneva Park District in 1994 to be used as an educational center.

