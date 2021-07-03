Naperville Salute pays tribute to American heroes with family-friendly event
Updated 7/3/2021 8:00 PM
The inaugural Naperville Salute festival celebrated family, community, the military and first responders.
The event featured entertainment, activities, food and more throughout the day Saturday.
