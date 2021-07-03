 

Naperville Salute pays tribute to American heroes with family-friendly event

  • Paul Morello and his 2-year-old son, Finn, have fun playing among the flags on display at Rotary Hill park in Naperville. The Naperville Salute family-friendly celebration was held at the park Saturday, July 3, and was centered around the appreciation for veterans, active military, first responders and their families.

  • Naomi Dudek, 6, of Naperville, smiles for a photo while trying on a firefighters helmet at The Naperville Salute celebration at Rotary Hill park in Naperville on Saturday, July 3.

  • Madeline Colgan, 5 of Naperville, is all smiles after seeing her face painting from the Midwest Fun Factory during The Naperville Salute family-friendly celebration on Saturday, July 3.

  • Sophia Milgram, 9, of Naperville, pets a blue-tongued skink at the Crosstown Exotics display during The Naperville Salute celebration on Saturday, July 3, in Naperville.

  • The Naperville Salute celebration was held Saturday, July 3, in Naperville's Rotary Hill park.

Daily Herald report
Updated 7/3/2021 8:00 PM

The inaugural Naperville Salute festival celebrated family, community, the military and first responders.

The event featured entertainment, activities, food and more throughout the day Saturday.

