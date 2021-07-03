Images: Fourth of July festivities in Naperville, Bartlett, Barrington, Palatine and Arlington Heights.
Updated 7/3/2021 2:54 PM
Fourth of July celebrations in Naperville, Bartlett, Barrington, Palatine and Arlington Heights. Parades, fireworks, family fun and carnivals are highlights of the festivities.
Paul Morello and his 2-year-old son, Finn, have fun playing among the flags on display at Rotary Hill park in Naperville. The Naperville Salute family-friendly celebration was held at the park Saturday, July 3 and was centered around the appreciation for veterans, active military, first responders and their families.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Naomi Dudek, 6 of Naperville, smiles for a photo while trying on a firefighters helmet at The Naperville Salute celebration at Rotary Hill park in Naperville on Saturday, July 3.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Madeline Colgan, 5 of Naperville, is all smiles after seeing her face painting from the Midwest Fun Factory during The Naperville Salute family-friendly celebration on Saturday, July 3 in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Sophia Milgram, 9 of Naperville, pets a blue-tongued skink at the Crosstown Exotics display during The Naperville Salute celebration on Saturday, July 3 in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Naperville Salute celebration was held Saturday, July 3 in Naperville's Rotary Hill park.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Karolyn Nance, director of the Bartlett Public Library District, makes bubbles for the kids while walking in the Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade on Saturday, July 3.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Bartlett resident Sam Wrobel holds his 1-year-old daughter Cora during the Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade on Saturday, July 3. Sam says he's dressed up for the past 12 years.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Mayor Kevin Wallace passes out candy during the Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade on Saturday, July 3.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Cousins from left Aubree Stengel, 9, Skylar Makowski, 8, and Wyatt Hermansen, 7, dressed in patriotic clothes for the Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade on Saturday, July 3.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade heads south on Oak Avenue on Saturday, July 3.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Village of Barrington held a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Village of Barrington held a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Village of Barrington held a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Village of Barrington held a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Village of Barrington held a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Village of Barrington held a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Village of Barrington held a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Opening day of the Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest in Community Park Thursday, July 1, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Opening day of the Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest in Community Park Thursday, July 1, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sky Rider fans spin under the sun and over the midway crowd on the opening day of the Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest in Community Park Thursday, July 1, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Riders on The Zipper, Freak out and Ferris Wheel seem to compete for space on the opening day of the Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest in Community Park Thursday, July 1, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dan and Melissa Coogan watch their sons Mason, 5, and Colton, 2 , throw darts a balloons while Melissa holds their sister Cece, 1, at the opening day of the Arlington Heights Carnival Jamboree at Recreation Park on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The family is from the area.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Teens enjoy the Matterhorn on opening day of the Arlington Heights Carnival Jamboree at Recreation Park on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The midways were busy on opening day of the Arlington Heights Carnival Jamboree at Recreation Park on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.