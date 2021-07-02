Vernon Hills parks challenge

Sully, the Vernon Hills Park District mascot, is challenging kids to visit 10 Vernon Hills Park District parks during July. Take a photo of yourself in a park using the playgrounds, riding a bike, playing ball, riding zip lines, fishing or just enjoying the outdoors. Email to sully@vhparkdistrict.org. Photos may be used in social media posts. Include the child's name, email and phone number and the 10 parks visited in July. The deadline is Aug. 6. Ten winners of a Sully key chain and park district prize pack will be randomly chosen Aug. 9 and contacted by email and/or phone. Visit https://www.vhparkdistrict.org/.