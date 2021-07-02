Vernon Hills parks challenge
Updated 7/2/2021 5:02 PM
Sully, the Vernon Hills Park District mascot, is challenging kids to visit 10 Vernon Hills Park District parks during July. Take a photo of yourself in a park using the playgrounds, riding a bike, playing ball, riding zip lines, fishing or just enjoying the outdoors. Email to sully@vhparkdistrict.org. Photos may be used in social media posts. Include the child's name, email and phone number and the 10 parks visited in July. The deadline is Aug. 6. Ten winners of a Sully key chain and park district prize pack will be randomly chosen Aug. 9 and contacted by email and/or phone. Visit https://www.vhparkdistrict.org/.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.