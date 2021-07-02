Portillo's workers stage walkout over hours and pay

Workers for Portillo's Food Group hold a walkout Friday, July 2, 2021, in front of the chain-restaurant's flagship location in the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Chicago Sun-Times

Some workers at the Chicago-based Portillo's chain restaurant have walked off the job this week over working conditions and wages.

After five days off the job, the employees on Friday held a news conference in front of the flagship Portillo's in River North.

"All we want is to be treated decently, treated fairly and paid fairly," 15-year employee Armando Huerta said. "Thanks to the company for the good years, but enough is enough."

For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.