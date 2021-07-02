Portillo's workers stage walkout over hours and pay
Updated 7/2/2021 5:41 PM
Some workers at the Chicago-based Portillo's chain restaurant have walked off the job this week over working conditions and wages.
After five days off the job, the employees on Friday held a news conference in front of the flagship Portillo's in River North.
"All we want is to be treated decently, treated fairly and paid fairly," 15-year employee Armando Huerta said. "Thanks to the company for the good years, but enough is enough."
For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.