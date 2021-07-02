 

Portillo's workers stage walkout over hours and pay

  • Workers for Portillo's Food Group hold a walkout Friday, July 2, 2021, in front of the chain-restaurant's flagship location in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.

    Workers for Portillo's Food Group hold a walkout Friday, July 2, 2021, in front of the chain-restaurant's flagship location in the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 7/2/2021 5:41 PM

Some workers at the Chicago-based Portillo's chain restaurant have walked off the job this week over working conditions and wages.

After five days off the job, the employees on Friday held a news conference in front of the flagship Portillo's in River North.

 

"All we want is to be treated decently, treated fairly and paid fairly," 15-year employee Armando Huerta said. "Thanks to the company for the good years, but enough is enough."

For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 