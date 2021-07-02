COVID-19 update: 26,697 more shots, 356 new cases, 10 more deaths
New cases of COVID-19 reached 356 Friday with 10 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state's seven-day case positivity rate continues to rise and is now at .9%.
On Thursday, 25.697 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 41,150.
Nearly 72% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine shot and over 56% are fully vaccinated, the IDPH reported.
The federal government has delivered 14,249,655 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,648,167 shots have been administered.
So far, 6,195,351 people -- 48.6% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.
Illinois hospitals were treating 424 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.
Total cases statewide stand at 1,392,552 and 23,245 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.
Labs processed 36,972 virus tests in the last 24 hours.