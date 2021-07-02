Bartlett celebrates Independence Day with patriotic parade
Updated 7/3/2021 4:39 PM
Bartlett residents decked out in red, white and blue cheered on the village's Fourth of July Festival parade Saturday.
Activities throughout the festival included carnival rides, games, food and entertainment.
The fest continues Sunday.


