Bartlett celebrates Independence Day with patriotic parade

The Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade heads south on Oak Avenue on Saturday, July 3. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Cousins Aubree Stengel, 9, left, Skylar Makowski, 8, and Wyatt Hermansen, 7, dressed in patriotic clothes for the Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade on Saturday, July 3. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Mayor Kevin Wallace passes out candy during the Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade on Saturday, July 3. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Bartlett resident Sam Wrobel holds his 1-year-old daughter Cora during the Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade on Saturday, July 3. Sam says he's dressed up for the past 12 years. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Karolyn Nance, director of the Bartlett Public Library District, makes bubbles for the kids while walking in the Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade on Saturday, July 3. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Bartlett residents decked out in red, white and blue cheered on the village's Fourth of July Festival parade Saturday.

Activities throughout the festival included carnival rides, games, food and entertainment.

The fest continues Sunday.