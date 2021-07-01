Kane County eyes September for new voting maps, but Aurora, Elgin concerns remain

Kane County voters may get a better idea of who will represent their interests for the next 10 years, or at least a general idea of where that person will live, as soon as July 8.

However, jockeying among incumbents to draw new districts favorable to their reelection hopes continues behind the scenes. And particular attention is focused on Aurora and Elgin with the aim of giving high concentrations of ethnic minority neighborhoods a real chance to elect a representative of their choice.

Incumbents have blitzed consultants using American Community Survey population estimates to draw sample maps for the county with tweaks to move boundary lines a block here or there.

However, experts continued to remind board members the biggest threat to new boundaries that can survive potential lawsuits is paying attention to how those tweaks impact the percentage of ethnic and racial minorities in their districts. Changes that drop the numbers too low have a much greater chance of triggering multimillion dollar litigation.

Several board members, such as South Elgin Republican Mike Kenyon and Aurora Democrat Ron Ford, have expressed concerns about the validity of the ACS data versus the knowledge and history they have about their own neighborhoods.

"It's pretty clear that the ACS numbers are not accurate," Ford said during a meeting about redistricting last week.

He is particularly concerned that none of the new sample maps contain a majority Black voting district. Ford is the only Black member of the county board.

"There are areas we can take a look at neighborhood-wise," he said. "We know our neighborhoods."

County board Chair Corinne Pierog told Ford that she understands his concerns, but when it comes to possible litigation, the county will need to be able to justify its decisions with hard data. Officials hope to get actual 2020 census data by mid-August, which will provide the best data available.

The county has until December to lock in a final map. Pierog doesn't want to wait until then because the county clerk's office will already be pressed for time to establish ballots and polling locations, and to notify voters of all the expected changes particularly if they land in a different district than where they've voted during past elections.

The county is hosting special redistricting meetings to talk specifically about Aurora and Elgin, which have some of the highest minority populations. That also makes them the most likely districts to face a legal challenge, and the county's redistricting consultants have publicly acknowledged the ACS data is known for not having the most accurate minority population estimates.

Officials plan to have a draft map ready by July 8 to try and obtain at least a preliminary consensus. They hope the ACS data is good enough so only minor tweaks will be needed until the census numbers arrive. That would put the county on track to vote on a final map in September.