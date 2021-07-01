Free concert series returning to downtown Aurora

Aurora Downtown is hosting a weekly summer concert series at the Millennium Plaza gazebo at 21 S. Stolp Ave.

The free "Wednesdays at the Plaza" events, sponsored by local businesses and community members, is 7 to 9 p.m. starting this month and running through mid-August, according to a news release.

Performers include: Mirabelle Skipworth with opener Nick Wiesner on July 14, WDCB Jazz presenting Chris Greene Quartet on July 21, The Darling Suns with opener Payton K on July 28, The Heavy Lifting on Aug. 4, and Aurora Latin Band with Los Colores de mi Tierra dance group on Aug. 11. The Harvey's Fire Box food truck will be available July 14, 21 and Aug. 11.

Millennium Plaza offers concrete stadium seating, but blankets and chairs are welcome, organizers said. Food and nonalcoholic beverages also are permitted.

To donate to the concert series, visit www.communityfoundationfrv.org/profile/wednesdays-plaza-fund/.