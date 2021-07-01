Elgin Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-22 schedule, new CEO

Marc Thayer, formerly of Symphony New Hampshire, is taking over as CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. COURTESY OF THE ELGIN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

It's been a big week for the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, which announced the hiring a new CEO and its 2021-22 concert schedule.

Marc Thayer, formerly of Symphony New Hampshire, took over the executive position on Thursday after a nationwide search. He replaces Erik Malmquist, the current executive director who is leaving in August to oversee casting at Munich's Bayerische Staatsoper.

"Marc brings to the ESO the experience, professionalism and industry knowledge we were looking for," ESO board chair Andre Fiebig said in a news release. "Marc exhibits a great deal of thoughtfulness and enthusiasm that excites our musicians and will fit well with our loyal community."

The ESO also announced a return to concerts at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin, in addition to dates at the Raue Center in Crystal Lake, the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie and other special venues for the 2021-22 season.

The season opens Oct. 2 with Respighi's "Pines of Rome," and is followed in the classical series by performances featuring the works of Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Beethoven, Mozart and about a dozen others.

The Pops series will include "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute" in October, "The Film Music of John Williams" in November and "Sergeant Pepper" in February.

Special events this season include the "Holiday Spectacular" in early December, "Mariachi!" next spring and performances of "Scheherazade On The Farm" at The Venue at Goebbert's in Pingree Grove early next summer.

The season will feature a rotating cast of guest conductors in the wake of musical director Andrew Grams' planned departure in August. Grams will come back for a guest shot at the "Scheherazade On The Farm" performances. Other conductors for the 2021-22 season include Resident Conductor Stephen Squires, Ankush Bahl, Jose Luis Gomez, Matthew Halls, Andrew Lewis, Tania Miller, Anna Rakitina, Arturo Rodriguez, Lidiya Yankovskaya. Many guest musicians and vocalists are scheduled, including pianist Sara Davis Buechner and soprano Amanda Forsythe.

Subscription sales and renewals begin July 6 and single tickets go on sale Aug. 9. Tickets can be purchased at www.ElginSymphony.org, by phone at (847) 888-4000 or at the ESO box office at 20 S. Grove St.