Crash closes Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville
Updated 7/1/2021 8:02 AM
An early morning crash on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville has closed the road between Adler Drive and Winchester Road, according to multiple online reports.
The crash was first reported just before 6 a.m.
It is unknown how many vehicles were involved and the extent of any injuries.
Authorities are rerouting traffic around the crash site.
