COVID-19 update: 28,288 more shots, 457 new cases, 12 more deaths

The federal government has delivered 14,236,895 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,622,470 shots have been administered. John Starks | Staff Photographer

New cases of COVID-19 reached 457 Thursday, the highest tally in nearly a month, with 12 more deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate inched upward to .8%.

On Wednesday, 28,288 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 43,239.

So far, 6,180,810 people -- or 48.5% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 405 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,392,196 and 23,237 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began. .

Labs processed 34,783 virus tests in the last 24 hours.