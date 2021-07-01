2 free concerts in July at Geneva park
Updated 7/1/2021 11:14 AM
Geneva's RiverPark Summer Concert Series will have two free shows, at 6 p.m. July 11 and July 18, at the park, which is on North River Lane and Peyton Street. Good Clean Fun will perform popular party music on July 11. The School of Rock Geneva House Band, composed of students and teachers, will play classical, rock and rhythm-and-blues music July 18. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. If it rains, the concerts are postponed. For details, visit genevarts.org.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.