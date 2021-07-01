2 free concerts in July at Geneva park

Geneva's RiverPark Summer Concert Series will have two free shows, at 6 p.m. July 11 and July 18, at the park, which is on North River Lane and Peyton Street. Good Clean Fun will perform popular party music on July 11. The School of Rock Geneva House Band, composed of students and teachers, will play classical, rock and rhythm-and-blues music July 18. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. If it rains, the concerts are postponed. For details, visit genevarts.org.