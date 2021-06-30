Thunderstorms, downpours expected throughout afternoon

More rain is expected to fall throughout the suburbs today, bringing with them the potential for thunderstorms and high winds. Daily Herald File photo/June 2009

A soggy morning will eventually give way to more thunderstorms and the potential at times for heavy downpours throughout the suburbs today, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

The worst of the weather is expected to affect suburbs south of Interstate 80, but southern Cook, DuPage and Kane counties could also see heavier rainfall at times, according to meteorologists.

The forecast calls for thunderstorms to roll in around noon and remain a threat until about 8 p.m., carrying with them the potential for high winds and torrential downpours. Officials suggest securing outdoor items that could blow away and warn against driving through flood streets. The winds also have the capability to knock down small tree limbs as well.

Forecasters expect the rain to let up Thursday evening as a cold front moves into the area, then warming up again for the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service has also issued a warning to swimmers about high waves at all area Lake Michigan beaches for Thursday and Friday.