 

Man pleads guilty to burglarizing Downers Grove Best Buy

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 6/30/2021 5:31 PM

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary for looting a Best Buy in Downers Grove during civil unrest in May 2020.

Joshua W. Bedford, 27, of the 1300 block of East 48th Street, entered his guilty plea on June 15, according to DuPage County court records.

 

He has been sentenced to 30 months in the Second Chance probation program and 10 days in the Sheriff's Work Alternative Program. Bedford will have to obtain employment and earn a high school degree.

If he completes probation successfully, the case against him will be dismissed.

Downers Grove police say Bedford was in a crowd of roughly 50 people that entered the Best Buy at 1432 Butterfield Road around 3:05 p.m. on May 31, 2020. They stole items and damaged the store.

Police learned Bedford was the registered owner of one of several vehicles they found in the parking lot.

