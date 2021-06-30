Indian Trails Public Library parking lot to be repaired Sunday

The parking lot at the Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling will undergo repairs Sunday while the facility is closed in honor of Independence Day.

Items still may be returned, however, via one of the drop boxes at the facility, 355 Schoenbeck Road. Items also may be returned using drop boxes at:

• The Indian Trails Public Library branch, 99 E. Palatine Road, Prospect Heights.

• Alcott Community Center, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove.

• The former Dominick's grocery store at 1160 W. Lake-Cook Road, Buffalo Grove.