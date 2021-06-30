Images: Donald Rumsfeld, former Chief of Staff, Defense Secretary, dead at 88

Associated Press

In this Sept. 30, 2002, file photo Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld speaks at a Pentagon news conference to criticize Iraq for continuing to fire on U.S. and British warplanes patrolling over two no-fly zones. Ten years after the 1992 establishment of the first no-fly zone over Iraq, and despite daily U.S. jet flights to enforce it, the U.S. did not prevent then-dictator Saddam Hussein, a Sunni Muslim, from persecuting and killing hundreds of thousands of Shiites whom he viewed as a political threat to his regime. That failure is now being used as a case in point of why the U.S. should, or shouldn't, police Syria's skies to prevent Syrian President Bashar Assad from accelerating a two-year death toll that last week reached 93,000.