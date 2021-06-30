Images: Donald Rumsfeld, former Chief of Staff, Defense Secretary, dead at 88
Updated 6/30/2021 3:59 PM
Donald Rumsfeld, former Chief of Staff, Defense Secretary and Representative of Illinois' 13th Congressional District has died at the age of 88.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld in his office in Washington, D.C. Aug. 13, 1976.
Associated Press
President Gerald Ford and presidential assistant Donald Rumsfeld huddle over bills during work session at Vail, Colorado, Dec. 24, 1974. The president is spending a working holiday at this ski resort with his family. He signed 15 bills into law and vetoed two.
Associated Press
Daily Herald file photo, 1966Rep. Donald Rumsfeld talks with editors of Paddock Publications in Oct. of 1966
Daily Herald file photo, 1965Donald Rumsfeld (front right) was in town to receive an award presented by the Illinois Retail Merchants Assn, in Dec. 1965
Republican Reps. Gerald Ford, left, of Michigan, and Donald Rumsfeld of Illinois, confer Oct. 9,1968 during a House squabble over a bill to facilitate a Hubert Humphrey-Richard Nixon-George Wallace TV debate. Ford and Rumsfeld talked to newsmen after Democrats voted to lock House members into their chamber to insure a quorum -- a move which had not been used for 51 years.
Associated Press
Outgoing Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld, right, looks on as President Bush speaks at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2006, following their meeting with senior Defense Department officials to discuss Iraq.
Associated Press
President Gerald Ford, flanked by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, right, hold his first post election cabinet meeting in the White House Nov. 5,1976. In foreground, are Attorney General Edward Levi, left, and Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, right.
Associated Press
U.S. President Gerald Ford confers with Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld prior to the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 14, 1976.
Associated Press
Donald Rumsfeld, new U.S. ambassador to NATO, takes the oath from Chief Justice Warren E. Burger, right, at the White House with President Richard Nixon observing, left, Feb. 2, 1973. Rumsfeld's wife Joyce holds the Bible.
Associated Press
U.S. President Richard Nixon, left, has a meeting with Don Rumsfeld, Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity, at his new summer White House built on the Loran Coast Guard Base near San Clemente, Ca., on Aug. 11, 1969. It is the first official business at the new offices built for the president on the base near his newly-purchased summer vacation home.
Associated Press
In this Sept. 11, 2008, file photo, with former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld next to him, President George W. Bush concludes his remarks during a memorial ceremony at the Pentagon, marking the 7th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center. The family of Rumsfeld says he died Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was 88.
Associated Press
U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, right, chats with Gen. George Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, prior to beginning their testimony before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 1976. They appeared before the panel on funding for the Department of Defense.
Associated Press
U. S. Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld, left, listens to Gen. Ricardo Sanchez, Commander of the coalition forces in Iraq, during his flight on a C 130 plane from Kuwait City to Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 13, 2004. Rumsfeld trip is designed to reassure U.S. troops that the prisoner abuse scandal has not weakened public support for their mission and to get firsthand reports from the most senior commanders.
Associated Press
President Richard M. Nixon announces April 21,1969 the appointment of Rep. Donald Rumsfeld, left, of Illinois, a director of the Office of Economic Opportunity, and as a presidential assistant with cabinet rank. Rumsfeld planned to resign his congressional seat when he was confirmed by the Senate.
Associated Press
President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford talk with Donald Rumsfeld, assistant to the president, on the White House South Lawn, Oct. 27, 1974, after the Fords returned to Washington from a weekend at Camp David, Md. With the Fords is the family pet, Liberty, a golden retriever.
Associated Press
Israeli Defense Minister Shimon Peres, left, chats with Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld in his pentagon office in Washington, Tuesday, December 16, 1975. Peres is seeking more military aide for Israel.
Associated Press
Donald Rumsfeld at a news conference in Chicago, Il., Sept. 15, 1972.
Associated Press
Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld, left, accompanied by Joint Chiefs Vice Chairman Gen. Peter Pace gestures during a meeting, Friday, March 18, 2005 in the Army Auditorium at the Pentagon in Washington.
Associated Press
Donald Rumsfeld, director of the Office of Economic Opportunity, says the nation's poor, lost confidence in the antipoverty program but hopes Nixon Administration policies will reverse that feeling. Rumsfeld expressed that hope as he spoke Oct. 17, 1969 in Washington, at his first news conference since becoming OEO director.
Associated Press
Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, left, and Secretary of Defense Henry Kissinger, right, congratulate Donald Rumsfeld following his searing in as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Nov. 2, 1975. Rumsfeld, the nation's 13th defense secretary, pledged that the continuity of America's defense policy "can be relied upon by friend and foe alike."
Associated Press
Donald Rumsfeld's pet beagle precedes him to his car as he left his nearby Bethesda, Md., home, Nov. 5, 1975, for work. The presidential staff chief was named by President Ford at a news conference Monday night to replace James Schlesinger as his Secretary of Defense. The appointment is subject to congressional approval.
Associated Press
In this Sept. 30, 2002, file photo Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld speaks at a Pentagon news conference to criticize Iraq for continuing to fire on U.S. and British warplanes patrolling over two no-fly zones. Ten years after the 1992 establishment of the first no-fly zone over Iraq, and despite daily U.S. jet flights to enforce it, the U.S. did not prevent then-dictator Saddam Hussein, a Sunni Muslim, from persecuting and killing hundreds of thousands of Shiites whom he viewed as a political threat to his regime. That failure is now being used as a case in point of why the U.S. should, or shouldn't, police Syria's skies to prevent Syrian President Bashar Assad from accelerating a two-year death toll that last week reached 93,000.
Associated Press
Pope Paul VI greets Donald Rumsfeld, head of the Office of Economic Opportunity and his wife Joyce, April 26,1971, as former U.S. Health, Education and Welfare Secretary Robert Finch and his wife Carol look on, at right. The Pontiff granted a private audience at the Vatican to the Rumsfelds and Finches.
Associated Press
U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, center, is greeted by Al-Jazeera reporter Jabir Ubayd, left, Sunday, April 27, 2003, prior to an interview with him, at Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Associated Press
US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, right, and US Central Command Commander Army Gen. Tommy Franks answer reporters' questions Sunday April 27, 2003 at Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Associated Press
U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld addresses the crew during an award ceremony aboard the Spruance-class destroyer USS O'Bannon on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2005 in Nice, France. Rumsfeld said on Wednesday that more moderate Islamic nations are needed to counter the threat of extremism.
Associated Press
Donald Rumsfeld says goodbye as the 13th U.S. Secretary of Defense, the youngest in the country's history, in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1977. His special assistant, Alan Woods, stands at right.
Associated Press
Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, is flanked by daughters Marcy, left, and Valerie, Nov, 28,1976 waits to appear on CB S "Face The nation," in Washington.
Associated Press
U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld meets with U.S. Air Force personnel as he prepares to depart Tuesday July 26, 2005 from Manas Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Rumsfeld won assurances from top government officials Tuesday that U.S. forces face no near-term deadline for withdrawing from an air base near the Kyrgyz capital that they use to support combat and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. "The base at Manas will stay as long as the situation in Afghanistan requires," Maj. Gen. Ismail Isakov, the Kyrgyz defense minister, said during a news conference with Rumsfeld at the presidential palace.
Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Donald Rumsfeld gestures as he talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Sept. 23, 1975, about the attempt on President Ford's life. White House press secretary Ron Nessen, right, and Secret Service Agent Dick Hartwig, left, stand with Rumsfeld. Helen Thomas, reporter for United Press International is seated at center taking notes.
Associated Press
Presidential aide Donald Rumsfeld is shown at the White House, Nov. 6, 1975.
Associated Press
Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld testifies on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2006 before the Senate Appropriations Committee's hearing on the Defense Department's budget request.
Associated Press
Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld, center, confers with Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, left, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Peter Pace on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2006 prior to a Senate Appropriates Committee hearing.
Associated Press
Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld discusses Iraq, Afghanistan and the war on terror, during an appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2006. General Abizaid, commander of the U.S. Central Command, is at right.
Associated Press
Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld gestures during a news conference at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2006.
Associated Press
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.