Feder: Buyout or not, Kristen McQueary quits Chicago Tribune

The buyouts may be over but the bleeding hasn't stopped for the Chicago Tribune.

On Tuesday Kristen McQueary, editor of the Tribune's editorial page, announced that she's quitting too.

"After nine years on the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board and page editor since March of last year, Friday will be my last day at the paper," McQueary tweeted. "I applied for the buyout, but my application was not accepted. I'll be pursuing other opportunities. Stay tuned!"

It's not known why McQueary's buyout bid was rejected but her departure leaves the Tribune minus another stellar talent.

McQueary joined the Tribune in 2012 from Chicago Public Media and the Chicago News Cooperative.

The Rockford native and graduate of Illinois State University and the University of Illinois at Springfield previously worked for the Daily Southtown and Peoria Journal Star.

